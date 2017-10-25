NAACP warns black passengers against traveling on American Airlines

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2016, file photo, a passenger talks on the phone as American Airlines jets sit parked at their gates at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport. American Airlines has agreed to pay $200 million for a stake in China Southern Airlines, the biggest of China's three major state-owned carriers, in a bid for a bigger share of the country's growing travel market. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NAACP is warning black passengers that if they fly on American Airlines they could be subject to discrimination or even unsafe conditions. American said Wednesday it’s disappointed by the announcement and will invite the civil rights group to meet and talk about the airline.

The NAACP says that for several months it has watched a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by black passengers. Among them was activist Tamika Mallory’s claim last week that she was a victim of racial bias when a pilot ordered her off a flight after a dispute with another airline employee over her seat.

The NAACP says the recent incidents involving African-Americans suggest that American has a corporate culture of racial insensitivity and possible bias.
American says it has a diverse workforce and serves customers of all backgrounds.

