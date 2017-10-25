MUSC to places final steel support on new children’s hospital

CHARLESTON,SC (WCBD) — The Medical University of South Carolina celebrates a milestone in the construction of their brand new children’s hospital and women’s care center. On Thursday the final steel support beam will be placed.

MUSC says this is a big step for the project that has been 3 years in the making.

The Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and the Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion are scheduled to open in 2019. The hospital will have an expanded neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery services and an entire floor for children with cancer. The hospital says it will also contain the most comprehensive pediatric heart center in the state.

Construction on the 625,000 square foot building began in 2016. The project costs an estimated 385 million dollars.

The final beam was signed by donors, doctors, construction workers, families and designers prior to placement. The hospital says it’s symbolic of the passion and dedication of everyone involved.

The topping ceremony will begin at 1pm.