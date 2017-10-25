Construction of MUSC children’s hospital reaches milestone

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Wednesday afternoon, MUSC Health will celebrate a milestone in the construction of the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

The last piece of the steel frame will be lifted into place.

The 625,000 square foot facility will be dedicated to inpatient pediatric care, newborn babies and their mothers.

Officials say the facility, which is scheduled to open in 2019, will also include an expanded neonatal intensive care unit, enhanced labor and delivery services as well as a floor dedicated to treating children with cancer and the most comprehensive pediatric heart center in the state.

Construction of the hospital is estimated to cost around $385 Million.

Crews broke ground on the center in August of 2016.

Wednesday’s “topping out ceremony” will start at 1:00 p.m. Construction crews will use a crane to put the final beam in place.