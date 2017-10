MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A lane closure scheduled for Wednesday, October 25 on SC 41 for the Wando River Bridge Replacement Project has been canceled, according to PCL Civil Constructors.

We’re told the closure will be rescheduled to next week.

Officials said from Wednesday, October 25 through Thursday October 26, from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., the single-lane closure would take place on SC-41 between Harpers Ferry Way and Nautical Lane.

No word on the reschedule date from officials.

