Nikki Haley evacuated from UN camp in South Sudan

By Published: Updated:
North Korea
In this July 5, 2017, photo United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, respond to Russia's statements, during United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, at U.N. headquarters.Having lost patience with China, the Trump administration is studying new steps to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program, including an option that would infuriate Beijing: sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the North’s economy afloat. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) – The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been evacuated from a U.N. camp for displaced people in South Sudan because of a volatile demonstration against President Salva Kiir.

An aid worker at the camp says U.N. security guards fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of more than 100 people shortly after Haley left. The aid worker spoke on condition of anonymity out of safety fears.

Haley had been scheduled to meet camp elders, women and youths. She met earlier Wednesday with Kiir, who appealed for the Trump administration to stay engaged with the country wracked by civil war.

Haley is the highest-level U.S. government official to visit South Sudan since President Donald Trump took office. She is on a three-nation tour of Africa to see the involvement of the U.S. and United Nations in Ethiopia, South Sudan and Congo, where she will be on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s