FEMA approves grant for flood prone homes in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)– The city of Charleston has confirmed that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a $7,785,715 grant for the mitigation of 36 homes in the Shadowmoss Plantation subdivision. 32 of the homes are located within the Bridge Point Townhome Community.

The city of Charleston applied for the FEMA grant at the end of 2016. The first grant they applied for was denied.

The federal share of this project is $5,839,286 with a 25% match of $1,946,429 provided by the city.

They city plans to acquire and demolish the structures. The properties will then be returned to green space.

This is good news for affected residents, and a major step forward for our larger Church Creek Drainage Basin strategy. I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to get this job done, including Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Senators Lindsay Graham and Tim Scott, U.S. Representatives Mark Sanford and Jim Clyburn, S.C. Sen. Sandy Senn, and S.C. Rep. Lin Bennett, as well as city staff and members of our city council,”–Mayor John Tecklenburg