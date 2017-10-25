Dorchester County Board of Zoning Appeals approves sand mine request near Old Dam Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A request for a sand mine at one site in unincorporated Dorchester County was unanimously approved after a previous request denied and residents fought against it.

J.R. Wilson Construction Company applied for a special exception request for a sand mine on 150 acres of property near Zion Road and Old Fort Road. The Dorchester County Board of Zoning Appeals approved the request on Tuesday night.

Previously ​the board denied the initial request then the company filed an appeal. The appeal was sent back to the board of zoning appeals. The request was to mine five acres then increased to 150 acres.

Nearby residents have been fighting against the sand mine operation for months and are upset about the approval.

“We have concerns that our wells may go dry,” said resident Jan Turner. “We have concerns about the noise level that’s going to be caused by the trucks, we have concerns about the truck traffic, the damage to the roads and the drivers of the trucks don’t always obey traffic laws. Those are the basic concerns but it’s all going to affect our quality of life.”

News 2 attempted to reach out to J.R. Wilson Construction but the company was unavailable for comment.

The construction company has to receive other approvals and permits from DHEC before the sand mine operation can move forward.

Several other sand mining operations exist throughout the county. Sand from the mines is used for residential and commercial development.