Detention center officer charged with misconduct receives $10k bond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A detention center officer charged with misconduct with an inmate faced a bond court judge, Wednesday afternoon.

At 4:46 p.m. on October 24 , the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Wagner of North Charleston.

A judge gave Wagner a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

He has been employed as a detention deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since January 2016, according to officials.

Wagner is currently on administrative leave without pay.

