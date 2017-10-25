Couple becomes identity theft victims after mail is stolen

Published:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry couple is now the victims of identity theft and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pair responsible.

Authorities say a white female and African-American male used a credit/debit card for fraudulent transactions at Wal-Mart in Summerville on October 10, 11, 16 and 17.

On one occasion the suspect has been seen with another white female who carries a distinctive large black purse with her, according to police.

Investigators say the husband and wife became victims of identity theft after mail was stolen from their Tabby Creek mailbox.

“If you have a video surveillance system that you are upgrading or if you are installing one, know that the higher the resolution photos, the better the chances that we will be able to get a suspect identified quickly,” authorities added.

If you have any information, contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

