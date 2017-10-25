Cool School: Oceanside Collegiate Academy

It’s an exciting time at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, OCA started the school year in a new state of the art facility in Mount Pleasant. The school combines rigorous academics and a high-level athletic program. OCA is our Cool School of the week.
School spirit is high at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, and they have a reason to celebrate, a brand new school.
Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Oceanside Collegiate Academy x
Latest Galleries
-
Blessing of the Therapy Dogs
-
Blessing of the Therapy Dogs
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Berkeley Count Drug Operation
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales