Authorities search for suspect using cloned debit cards in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for the person using cloned debit cards to withdraw money from the South State Bank ATM on Charlotte St. in downtown Charleston.

If anyone has information on this suspect, or can identify him, please notify the on-duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

