Authorities search for downtown Charleston burglary suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department needs your help identifying the person who they say was involved in a burglary in downtown Charleston.

Authorities say the incident happened on October 10.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 20’s, unknown height, slim build.

During the time of the incident, she wearing a light colored t-shirt with “Seabrook Island” written across the front.

If you have any information, contact the Charleston Police Dpt. On-Duty Central Detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

