Authorities identified shooter in Summerville incident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities have identified the person responsible for a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Summerville. Authorities have issued warrants on Ed Willie Jordan Jr for three counts of Attempted Murder.

Investigation shows that Jordan fired a handgun at a vehicle with three occupants as it was driving away. One bullet struck a female victim in the back seat and missed her 2 yr old child that was sitting next to her.

Anyone with any information on the location of Jordan should call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office, Crime Stoppers or their local law enforcement agency.

He should be considered Armed and Dangerous.