Authorities identified shooter in Summerville incident

By Published:

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities have identified the person responsible for a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Summerville. Authorities have issued warrants on Ed Willie Jordan Jr for three counts of Attempted Murder.

Investigation shows that Jordan fired a handgun at a vehicle with three occupants as it was driving away. One bullet struck a female victim in the back seat and missed her 2 yr old child that was sitting next to her.

Anyone with any information on the location of Jordan should call the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office, Crime Stoppers or their local law enforcement agency.

He should be considered Armed and Dangerous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s