Unity Football Game planned for Garrett Academy v. North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You will hear the sounds of team spirit as Garrett Academy faces off with North Charleston High School. Their football game is coming up on Saturday and instead of turning it into a rivalry, the teams want the game to represent unity.

Garrett Academy Assistant Principal, Dale Metzger, says, “And not have that division and that neighborhood mentality of us versus them.”

Garrett Academy and NCHS usually play each other every season, except for last year when security concerns led to the cancellation of the game. Administrators say if safety issues are getting in the way of student activities, something needs to change.

Metzger says, “I was thinking about how disappointed the kids were and the families, so I wanted to do something special to guarantee we got the game in and had a safe environment for people to come out.”

The answer is a Unity Game. They’re bringing all fans together on a Saturday morning for a free tailgate, kids activities, and, of course, some football.

NCHS Quarterback, Yancey Washington, says, “I think it’s very important because the violence is getting too much and too dangerous.”

The players say no matter what color the jersey, they are all friends at the end of the game.

Washington says, “A lot of Garrett and North Charleston High School students grew up together, so basically the football players know each other, so it’s going to be fun.”

Administrators hope this message of friendly competition translates to the rest of the community. Whether you’re a Falcon or a Cougar, it’s about supporting all of North Charleston.