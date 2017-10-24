Shooting in Summerville leaves one injured

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating following a shooting in Dorchester County, Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after noon on Pigeon Bay Drive in Summerville on October 24.

One person was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital. The victim is considered stable, according to sheriff spokesman Major Tony Phinney.

If you have any information, contact police.

