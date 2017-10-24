Robbery victim’s money tied up in court for nearly a decade

After waiting nearly a decade, 80-year-old David Walter Alsbrooks is getting the payout he deserves.

“I’m just tickled to death,” he told News 2’s Rebecca Collett. “I thought this day would never come.”

It was February 2008 when four gunmen busted into a local bar. The men ordered everyone to the floor and threatened to shoot them. The masked men stole money from the patrons, including more than $600 from Alsbrooks.

“I was very naïve,” he explained. “I was expecting a police officer to knock on my door with the money, because I knew they arrested these guys the very same night they did it.”

That’s not what happened at all.

The robbery happened in 2008, but the case with fought all the way to the SC Supreme Court. The finally ruling came down in 2014. After waiting another two years, Alsbrooks called Collett in May of 2016. It would be August that same year when the solicitor filed a motion to disperse the money. Another 14 months passed before a court date was set. On October 13, 2017 Alsbrooks found himself in front of the judge.

“It’s a process that sometimes seems odd,” the judge said during the hearing. “It might not be the best system, but it beats the next best hands down.”

Right after the hearing, a clerk for the court counted out the money. It was the same cash collected from the robbers on February 26, 2008. We learned it had just been sitting in the clerk of court evidence vault.

In total, Albrooks walked out of the courthouse with $685. He says he’s researching the stock market to invest it.

No one wanted to speak on camera about the case.