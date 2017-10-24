Python capable of eating pets and children, has the neighborhood on edge

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) – An escaped Burmese python is on the loose in a Manatee County neighborhood and residents are on edge. The snake has been spotted around the Ancient Oaks neighborhood in Parrish, and experts say it could be dangerous to pets and children.

Helen Borman has spotted cougars, bobcats and wild boar on her backyard wildlife camera. But earlier this month, a captured image had her perplexed. It was a large creature coiled up.

“When I checked my camera, I saw there was something on there I had never seen before…I saw this huge snake,” recalled Borman.