Plan to get rid of coyotes near JB Charleston Air Base now underway

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston will start their program to get rid of coyotes in the area following a confirmed pet attack and multiple coyote sighting reports near family housing, officials say.

628th Air Base Wing and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are scheduled to begin foothold trapping coyotes in the wooded area near the Base Exchange on the Air Base. Areas, where the coyote extraction is taking place, will be marked with signs indicating the presence of foothold traps.

“After careful consideration, it is deemed necessary to neutralize a small number of coyotes to ensure the safety of our base personnel and resources. The intent is to deter them from inhabiting populated areas of Joint Base Charleston,” officials said in a news release to Count on 2.

We’re told all measures taken were conducted by a trained U.S. Department of Agriculture representative and accomplished in accordance with state and federal laws and the Coyote Biology and Control guidelines issued by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Coyotes are known carriers of canine distemper, parvovirus, hepatitis, mange, and rabies, all of which can be transmitted to other animals and humans. In an effort to ensure the safety of base residents, non-lethal measures such as education to housing residents, eliminating food sources and live trapping were implemented. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful in controlling the coyote population.

The installation is home to various wildlife and multiple ecosystems across 23,000 acres. Over the last year, officials have seen an increased number of coyotes entering the family housing areas. These sightings prompted Joint Base Charleston officials to mitigate the threats to young children and small pets living and playing in base housing areas. The coyote depredation program could be a recurring program over the future based on additional coyote sightings.