News 2 partners with the American Red Cross to help save lives

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – News 2 is partnering with the American Red Cross throughout the day on Tuesday October 24th to help save lives.

The Starve a vampire blood drive blitz kicks off at 7:00 a.m. and lasts through 7 p.m.

Those wishing to donate blood can go to the Summerville Baptist Church (417 Central Avenue, Summerville) and the Omar Shrine Center (176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant).

To schedule an appointment, the American Red Cross Blood Donor app can be downloaded, appointments can also be scheduled online at redcross.org and enter bloodblitz as the sponsor code. Another way to schedule appointments is by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

All donors will get a $5 gift certificate to Halloween Express and a free pass to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens.