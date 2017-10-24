New order, more work in store at Boeing’s North Charleston facility

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The increasing demand for the 787-10 Dreamliner may lead to more jobs at Boeing’s North Charleston facility. The facility is the only location that will produce the 787-10.

Back in February, Boeing announced that Singapore Airlines would be the first customers to receive the brand new 787-10.

Monday at The White House, Singapore Airlines confirmed the deal for 19 787-10 models 20 other models.

The Dean of the Aeronautical Studies Program at Trident Technical College says one year in the school can lead to a career with the airline manufacturer.

“We’ll take people off the street, who have never touched an airplane, don’t know the first thing about an airplane, and bring them up to a level to where they can be a good employee at Boeing,” said Barry Franco.

Franco through the schools two-semester program, students learn the basics of airplane assembly and delivery.

“Boeing typically requires one year of experience before they’ll hire someone as an assembler and they’ll accept our two semester program in meeting that one year experience,” Franco said.

Franco describes the aviation market like a roller coaster. He says the demand for skilled workers goes up and down.

“We’ve been at somewhat of a down turn recently; Boeing hasn’t been doing a lot of hiring,” said Franco.

However, Franco says once the company gets an order, he expects enrollment in his studies will increase.

“Usually, there’s a week or two delay as far as the time the announcement is made by Boeing to when we’ll start getting applications to our program,” said Franco.

“We have right now some capacity built in to where if we need to we can add a couple of sections of classes especially to meet the need for the entry level assemblancem” Franco said.

