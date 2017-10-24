National Weather Service to survey storm-related damage in the Upstate

Spartanburg County, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the National Weather Service will be out in Spartanburg County Tuesday to survey storm damage from Monday.

Officials with the NWS have already stated they feel pretty confident that it was a tornado that hit.

There are widespread reports of wind damage, downed trees and power outages across the upstate.

According to Emergency Management Officials with Spartanburg County, there is extensive damage ranging from Woodruff to Business 85.

Officials with Spartanburg Regional say they have received eight storm-related injuries, but most of them are minor.

Disaster-trained volunteers with American Red Cross are responding to multiple people in Spartanburg, Pickens, and Abbeville counties, according to a news release.

They say at least 10-15 houses have been damaged due to the severe weather.