CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A 15-year-old reported missing from Charleston has been found safe, according to Charleston Police.

Taleah Mutuku was seen leaving her home on October 22 wearing jeans, a navy blue Burke High School hoodie, sneakers, and a pink floral headband.

“Ms. Mutuku has been located and she’s fine,” spokesman Charles Francis announced on October 24.

No other information has been released surrounding her disappearance.