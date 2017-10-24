Man S. Carolina killer said sold him guns released on bond

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A man accused of supplying guns to South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp has been released on bond.

Media outlets report federal court records show Dustan Lawson posted $30,000 bond Monday.

Lawson was being held as a federal detainee at the Anderson Police Department.

Indictments say Lawson bought the 12 guns and five silencers from 2012-2016, saying they were for himself when he was actually giving them to a man referred to as “T.K.” in court papers.

Prosecutors have refused to identify “T.K.,” but when detectives investigating Kohlhepp for seven South Carolina killings asked him how he got the guns, Kohlhepp told authorities they might want to talk to Lawson.

Guns mentioned in Lawson’s 36-count indictment also match ones listed on search warrants as seized from Kohlhepp’s home.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)