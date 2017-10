DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A lane closure on Interstate 95 is scheduled to take place Wednesday morning.

The northbound single lane closure will be at the at weigh station, between Walterboro and St. George, in Dorchester County from 6 – 10 a.m.

The “lane is being closed to repair [the] weight station sign,” according to a news release from Gregory Electric Company.

We’re told the work has been scheduled through the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

