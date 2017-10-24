Identity released of person killed in collision with semitrailer in Colleton County

Related Coverage Driver airlifted to MUSC after collision with 18-wheeler

ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed following a collision on US 17S, Saturday evening.

According to Deputy Coroner Anita Hasert, the victim is Robert Roehl, 77, from Bluffton.

Officials say the Honda CSR Roehl was driving collided with the semitrailer. We’re told the vehicle slid underneath the truck’s under carriage.

The 77-year-old was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in serious condition where he later died.

Medics transported the passenger in the Honda to MUSC as well.

The driver of the semitrailer was not injured in the accident.