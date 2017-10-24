Identity confirmed for fatal crash on Johns Island

Jan-Michael Pugh Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD)-The Charleston Coroner has received a confirmation on the identity from the fatal accident on US-17 between Bluewater Way and Bonanza Road. The female passenger inside the 2004 Dodge Ram pick-up truck has been identified as Deysy Ortiz, 28, from North Charleston.

Deysy, who wasn’t wearing her seat belt, passed away at MUSC from injuries sustained from the accident. According to officials the Roadway conditions were wet at the time.

Charleston Police Department is still investigating the accident.

