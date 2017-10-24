Greenville Sheriff’s Office general counsel to address assault lawsuit

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will hold it’s second news conference in less than a week Tuesday in response to a civil suit brought against Sheriff Will Lewis.

General Counsel Lance Sheek will address reporters on the legal process and timeline of events regarding the suit brought by Savannah Nabors at noon Tuesday at the Law Enforcement Center.

Nabors is a former sheriff’s office employee who accuses Lewis of assaulting her during a work trip in March. The sheriff admitted to an affair during a news conference on October 19, but denied committing any crime.

Also on Tuesday, Greenville County Council has scheduled a special meeting to discuss the situation surrounding Sheriff Lewis.

