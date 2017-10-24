Free cancer screenings to be held Tuesday night in West Ashley

West Ashley, SC (WCBD) -The Roper Saint Francis Cancer Center will hold free cancer screenings Tuesday night.

The screenings will be for both Breast Cancer and Colon Cancer, both the uninsured and underinsured qualify.

To participate in the breast cancer screening, the patient has to be at least 18 years old and have not had a breast exam in the last 12 months.

To participate in the colon cancer screening, the patient must be at least 50 and older, African American patients must be at least 45.

Patients will also qualify if they are ten years younger than an immediate relative with Colorectal Cancer.

The screenings are from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.