FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)-Former folly beach Mayor Vernon Knox has died.Knox served two terms as mayor from 1998 to 2006,

those who knew him best say he loved Folly Beach and its people. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday at Planet Follywood. Vernon Knox was 64 years-old when he passed away.

Friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Sunday, Oct. 29th from 3-5 p.m. at Planet Follywood.

Memorials may be made to Follypalooza, P.O. Box 1690, Folly Beach, SC 29439.