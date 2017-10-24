Drug deal leads to shooting in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A shooting is under investigation in Summerville following an altercation, Monday evening.

Authorities first responded to Summerville Station following a call of shots fired on October 23.

Witnesses told investigators that the shooting happened near the handicapped parking spot of the apartment complex.

Authorities later found a black pistol magazine with 11 rounds of ammunition. Three “deformed bullet fragments where found in the same parking spot,” according to an incident report.

The investigation revealed the first name of the suspect responsible for the shooting as “Quincy,” describing him as an African-American male who lives in Summerville Station.

Authorities used a K-9 to track “Quincy” to what we know now was his apartment.

At the apartment, officers met Quincy Green — escorting him out.

Green acknowledged being involved in an altercation in the parking lot. He said he met “Kwon” to sell him marijuana.

During the meeting, Green told investigators “Kwon” repeatedly asked about a gun, wanting to buy it.

Green did not plan to sell the gun, although he agreed to sell “Kwon” a quarter ounce of marijuana, an incident report shows.

Green gave the suspect directions where to meet, directing him to the back of Summerville Station in a handicapped spot.

When he arrived, the driver’s door was opened — with Green leaning in.

After giving the suspect the marijuana,”Kwon” asked to see Green’s gun. Green handed him his gun after removing the magazine. The suspect then re-inserted the magazine to the gun and placed it on his lap. He then pulled his own gun, pointed it at Green telling him, “Alright you can go.”

Green, stating he saw his life flash before his eyes, dove into the car and tried to wrestle the gun away from “Kwon.” Green twisted the weapon away and toward “Kwon” — two shots were then fired, the incident report added.

“Kwon” jumped up and yelled for Green to get off of him.

Green was able to grab his own back before “Kwon” fled in the vehicle. Green wrapped “Kwon’s” gun in a t-shirt and hid it under the dryer in the laundry room.

Authorities say one person was injured following the incident. The victim was shot once in the leg and transported to Trident Medical Center.

No arrest has been made. If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement.

