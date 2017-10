On October 24, 2017, at 4:46 p.m., the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Detention Deputy James Wagner, of North Charleston.

Wagner is charged with Misconduct with an Inmate.

Detention Deputy Wagner has been employed as a detention deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since January, 2016.

He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Wagner is scheduled for bond hearing on October 25, 2017, 2:00 p.m.