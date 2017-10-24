Case against DHEC for Bear Island Road project in Summerville dismissed

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The case against the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for issuing permits to the Town of Summerville for the Bear Island Road extension project was dismissed after the plaintiff failed to appear for the trial in Columbia today.

“We got their this morning and were prepared to argue the case and acquire a permit,” said Russ Cornette, the town engineer for Summerville. “The petitioner didn’t show up and the case was dismissed.”

One resident of the Weatherstone subdivision challenged the permits in a case to fight the project. The extension would cut through part of the neighborhood. Previously the Weatherstone Homeowners Association filed a lawsuit against DHEC but later the lawsuit was dismissed because the association no longer wanted to be a part of it.

The project would connect Highway 17A to the Sheep Island Interchange to help improve the flow of traffic in Summerville.

The town is now planning to acquire the rest of the permits and continue with the project. It is estimated to start in early 2018 then complete between late 2018 and early 2019.