COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)- Bond has been set for a top Republican political consultant and several current and former state representatives on charges arising from an alleged corruption scheme in South Carolina’s Legislature.

Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman allowed all five defendants to remain free on their own personal recognizance. Richard Quinn faces charges of criminal conspiracy and failure to register as a lobbyist. Former Reps. Tracy Edge of North Myrtle Beach and Jim Harrison of Columbia face several charges, including criminal conspiracy and misconduct.

Rep. Rick Quinn, the elder Quinn’s son, was charged with criminal conspiracy. Sen. John Courson was charged with statutory misconduct in office. Both men already faced other misconduct charges.

Longtime consultant Richard Quinn has advised some of South Carolina’s top Republicans. His attorney said Tuesday he did no illegal lobbying.

