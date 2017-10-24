$25,000 a year for LIFE winning ticket sold in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We have a winner! Someone who purchased a Lucky for Life ticket from the Kader Market Inc. at 3543 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston is $25,000 a year for LIFE richer.

The ticket sold in North Charleston matched the first five numbers drawn in Monday’s drawing. The winner will decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners. The “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

Lucky for Life – Monday, October 23

4, 7, 9, 10, and 31 Lucky Ball: 15

Our message to the winner: Sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize. Speak with someone you trust to help you decide whether to choose the “for life” prize option or the one-time lump sum payment.

In South Carolina alone, 8,200 players hold tickets for prizes from $3 up to $25,000 a year for life. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life is a multi-state game offered in 25 jurisdictions. Tickets cost $2 with drawings on Mondays and Thursdays. In addition to the $25,000 a year for life prize, players can also win $1,000 a day for life.