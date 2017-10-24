2 injured in shooting at North Charleston food truck

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities are investigating following a shooting at a food truck in North Charleston, Monday evening.

North Charleston Police responded to the Orange Juaracho Taco Truck in the 1900 block of Remount Road on October 24 following the incident.

Two victims told investigators that while working inside of the food truck, a white truck pulled into the parking lot. Shortly after, shots were heard.

One woman was struck in the arm. Another woman was hit by shards of glass — from the rounds entering the front windows of the food truck.

Both women were transported to local hospitals.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, contact police.

