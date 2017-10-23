Weather Alert Day, Monday October 23rd

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Lowcountry’s Morning Meteorologist Josh Marthers has declared Monday, October 23 a Weather Alert Day.

Expect periodic downpours to continue through the morning with peeks of sunshine possible in between bands of rain. It will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thunderstorms will become likely later this afternoon into the evening hours with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes all possible in some of the stronger thunderstorms.

While a widespread severe weather outbreak isn’t expected at this time, continue to monitor conditions closely through the day and be ready to take action if warnings are issued.

A leftover shower or two will be possible tomorrow morning followed by a clearing sky through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a gusty west breeze.

Much cooler air will arrive Tuesday night through Wednesday night with highs struggling to reach the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with some spots potentially dipping into the 30s Wednesday night well away from the beaches.

We will see a quick rebound to near 70 Thursday with mid 70s expected Friday.

Another cold front will arrive Saturday with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

[/mg_wxgallery]