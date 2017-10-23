Video of dancing Jacksonville pediatrician goes viral

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WTLV) — A video featuring a Jacksonville pediatrician trying to cheer up some scared siblings during a hospital visit has gone viral.

The video, showing Dr. Chima Matthew, has received 10,000,000 views.

Back in August, 4-year-old Krystlynn Moses and 8-year-old Winter Moses were worried about their little sister. They were at Wolfson Children’s Hospital with their mom, Wendy Moses, because 7-year-old Autumn Moses was being treated for strep.

That’s when Pediatrician Dr. Chima Matthew came into the room and tried to lighten the mood with dance. Their mom shot the video that’s now garnered millions of views and shares.

“Dr. Chima,” as he’s affectionately known, said it’s important to above and beyond his basic job duties.

“I go over and beyond because children go over and beyond to put smiles on my face. It’s the least I can do for them,” he said.

