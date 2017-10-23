Timberlake to headline Super Bowl halftime show

(WCBD/NBC NEWS) -Ten time Grammy award winner Justin Timberlake will make his third appearance on stage for a Super Bowl Halftime show.

The NFL announced Timberlake will headline Super Bowl 52 which will happen on February 4th at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Timberlake’s first time hitting the stage at the Super Bowl was 16 years ago while he was a member of N’Sync, his second performance was marked by controversy after Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction in 2004.

The NFL sent out a tweet Sunday night confirming the news, it was retweeted by Justin Timberlake. He later tweeted out a video of both he and Jimmy Fallon announcing his performance.

Super Bowl 52 will air on NBC.