Student found with unloaded BB gun at school

Jan-Michael Pugh Published:

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD)- Around 2 p.m. today, deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to call from administrators at Shaw Heights Elementary School, located at 1495 Frierson Road in Sumter County, about a student with a gun.When law enforcement officers arrived school officials had a 9-year-old student in the office and had confiscated the BB gun, which was not loaded.

The student’s mother said another child had given the BB gun to her child on Sunday and she had thrown it in the trash. The child apparently took it from the trash and carried it to school without anyone else knowing about it.No other student or school employees were in any danger in this case.

The school principal sent a letter to the parents of the school’s other students to make them aware of the situation.Law enforcement officers are petitioning Family Court for the child bringing the BB gun to school. The child has been released to the custody of his parents.

