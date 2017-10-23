Sheriff’s office to take over Berkeley County Rescue Squad

The Berkeley County Rescue Squad is disbanding!

Berkeley County Rescue Squad Chief Bill Salisbury tells News 2 he went into the Sheriff’s office 3 months ago, asking if he could turn things over to them.

The reasons?

He wants to retire For awhile, the rescue squad was the only ones with jaws of life for bad accidents, but now, about every fire department has them Also, calls have gone down since the fire department does most of the things the squad does, and the Sheriff’s office has a marine patrol. Not as many people volunteer these days

Now, the sheriff’s office needs money to operate their new additional rescue duties. That money would come from County Council. Some could also be transferred from the money the rescue squad gets.

The rescue squad will be turning most of their assets over to Sheriff’s office. Some will also go to local fire departments .

They will still respond to calls until the transfer is complete.

We’re told volunteers with the Berkeley County rescue squad could possibility volunteer with sheriff’s department in the future.