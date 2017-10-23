President urging House GOP to move quickly on budget, tax cuts

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform at the Farm Bureau Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, in Indianapolis. The Trump administration's plans to slash corporate taxes and make other business-friendly changes to the nation's tax laws have helped lift U.S. stocks in recent weeks. And depending on which changes, if any, ultimately end up signed into law, more companies could see bigger gains. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – House Republicans leaders are hoping to pass a budget bill this week so they can turn their attention to tax reform. In a conference call, President Donald Trump personally urged House GOP members to pass the tax package or face political failure in 2018.

He said it is crucial for Congress to pass what he described as historic tax cuts.

The Senate last week passed a budget that includes rules that will allow Republicans to get tax legislation through the Senate without Democratic votes. House Republican leaders are emphasizing the need for the House to pass the Senate budget to avoid negotiations between the two chambers that could slow the process.

Republicans are anxious to rack up a legislative win after a series of embarrassing failures.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s