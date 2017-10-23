One person dead after accident on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)-A single-vehicle accident occurred on US-17 between Bluewater Way and Bonanza road about 3:33 a.m. The driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling southbound on US-17 when he lost control of the vehicle, it crossed the center grassy median and struck the guardrail on the northbound side of US-17. A female passenger, who wasn’t wearing her seat belt, sustained a fatal injury as a result of the collision. Roadway conditions at the time were wet The driver of the vehicle, Dante Castelan Sandoval of Ladson, SC, was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions. Investigation is still on going.

