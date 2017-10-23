Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Berkeley County identified

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the person killed in a fatal auto pedestrian accident, Sunday morning.

According to Salisbury, the victim is Kenneth Westpoint, 67, of Moncks Corner.

Officials first requested help from the community to identifying Westpoint Sunday afternoon.

We were told an African-American man was standing in the road when he was hit by a car and thrown into oncoming traffic. The victim was then hit by two other vehicles.

Salisbury said at the time the man no identification on him and was wearing black pants with no shirt.

Westpoint’s death has been ruled accidental.