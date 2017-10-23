Job fairs throughout the Charleston area

Jan-Michael Pugh Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-BI-LO is holding a series of job fairs from Oct. 23 through Oct. 30 to accept applications and conduct interviews for various full time, part time and managerial positions throughout the Charleston area.

Monday, October 23rd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 3575 Maybank Highway, Johns Island, SC

Monday, October 23rd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
1625 N. Main St., Summerville, SC

Thursday, October 26th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
774 S. Shelmore Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC

Monday, October 30th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
630 Skylark Drive, Charleston, SC

BI-LO is looking for pleasurable, energetic customer-facing individuals to join their team! The grocer is recruiting for various full-time, part-time and salaried managerial positions, some of which have day and night shifts available, in deli/bakery, meat, produce, dairy, grocery, cashiers and stockers. With competitive salaries and great benefits, the grocer hopes to fill various positions for the Charleston area. For more information please visit http://www.segrocers.com/careers and/or visit the stores customer service desk for additional information.

