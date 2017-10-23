Identity revealed for fatal crash in Hollywood

Related Coverage One killed in fatal crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C.(WCBD)-In reference to the traffic fatality on Hwy 162 on Friday evening: Jason Wayne Rentz, 39, of Hollywood died on scene of blunt trauma. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency.It happened Friday evening at Highway 162 and Gibson Road in Hollywood.

Officials tell us the accident involved two cars, but only one fatality.

