CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a detention deputy found Ronald Bernard Norman, 57, of North Charleston unresponsive while making security round sometime after 6 a.m. at Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to officials, he was laying in his bed when his deceased body was found.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the death of the male inmate.