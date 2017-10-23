Gov. McMaster in Greenville Monday to talk business, sanctuary cities

WSPA Published:
Donald Trump, Henry McMaster
FILE- In this Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster after arriving on Air Force One at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Fresh off the Alabama defeat of his chosen candidate to replace Jeff Sessions, Trump is again wading into southern horse-race politics, visiting South Carolina on Monday, Oct. 16, to lend his support for the campaign of McMaster, one of his earliest backers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is slated to speak at the 40th Annual Joint Meeting of the Southeast United States/Japan Association Monday in Greenville. It brings together many political and business leaders from around the Southeastern United States and Japan.

Other people attending include:
· Bobby Hitt, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce
· Minor Shaw, Southeast United States/Japan Association Chairman
· Teruo Asada, Japan-United States Southeast Association Chairman
· James Zumwalt, Sasakawa USA Chief Executive Officer and former United States Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of Guinea Bissau
-Heads of Delegation from six other states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The mission of the Southeast United States/Japan Association and the Japan-United States Southeast Association is to promote mutual ties of investment, trade education, tourism and friendly relations between Japan and seven southeastern member states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Following his appearance at the conference, McMaster plans to hold a press conference to announce proposal to prohibit sanctuary cities in South Carolina.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s