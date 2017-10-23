Georgetown man gets 10 years for drug charges

GEORGETOWN, S.C.(WBTW) – A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to charges involving heroin and crack cocaine and was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a press release.

Tywaun Raiheem Devon Heard, 26, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to second-offense charges of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack), possession with intent to distribute heroin and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug.

Judge George M. McFaddin sentenced Heard to 10 years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to the release, members of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit learned Heard was selling illegal drugs from his home, so agents sent a confidential informant equipped with audio and video recording devices to the house to purchase drugs. When agents later searched Heard’s house, they found heroin, cocaine base, hydrocodone, acetaminophen, amphetamines and methylphenidate.