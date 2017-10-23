Former South Carolina hospital employee accused of theft

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) – A former employee at a South Carolina hospital has been charged with taking more than $15,000.

Local media outlets reported that 50-year-old Kelly Boatwright of Greenwood has been charged with breach of trust.

Boatwright formerly worked for Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.

The hospital asked Greenwood police to investigate earlier this year. Hospital spokesman Mark Hyatt said Boatwright was fired in August.

Hyatt said an internal investigation indicated Boatwright used a hospital credit card to make more than 10,000 in purchases.

A police investigation found the money was used for vacations, a wedding and other personal expenses.

It was not known if Boatwright has an attorney yet.

