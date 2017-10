BOWMAN, S.C. (AP) – Financial problems prompted the cancellation of a music festival in South Carolina.

WIS-TV reported that the Agrisonic Festival had been set Saturday in Bowman. But organizers on Thursday said losses from another event at Yonder Field earlier this month prompted them to cancel Saturday’s event.

Stacie White said the earlier event took substantial losses because of low attendance.

Five groups, including Dispatch, had been scheduled to appear.